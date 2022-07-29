Terrance Mitchell Might Be Patriots’ New Starting Corner — And Best Interview

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, MASS. — It remains to be seen whether Terrance Mitchell even will make the Patriots roster, let alone earn a starting role. But if he does, don’t be surprised if the journeyman corner quickly becomes a fan favorite.

The 29-year-old Mitchell, who signed with New England this offseason on a one-year, $1.75 million contract, was part of the top cornerback group for each of the Patriots’ first three training camp practices. He’s been a fixture on the outside opposite Jalen Mills, with sophomore Shaun Wade and rookie Marcus Jones splitting time in the slot.

We’ll see whether anything changes once padded practices start next week, as you never want to read too much into what happens during the first week of camp. For example, Wade was the top slot corner during the first two practices, but Jones got first reps during Friday’s session. Plus, the trickle-down effect from Jonathan Jones’ eventual return will be worth watching.

But Mitchell, who was the first player on the field each of the first three days, thus far has looked up to the task and played well. That he’s with his sixth team in seven years clearly hasn’t prevented him from earning the trust of Patriots coaches.

Now, about Mitchell’s personality — which is infectious.

First, you should take a few minutes and watch his introductory news conference from May. It’s an entertaining — and frequently hilarious — watch.

From waxing poetic about “the great land of New England” and the 13 colonies to comparing the Patriots’ defensive playbook to being “at the toy store and getting a whole bunch of toys,” Mitchell was a breath of Zoom-call fresh air.