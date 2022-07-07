These Stats Show Red Sox Offense Must Wake Up Vs. AL East

With the Boston Red Sox continuing to struggle versus American League East opponents, it would appear as though their offense could play a major role in shifting the season?s momentum.
The first half of the 2022 season has been a bumpy road for the Red Sox. From starting the season 9-13 in April, to sitting 23-27 at the 50-game mark, this season has had its fair share of obstacles.
Take the current state of Red Sox pitching for example. Alex Cora and Boston’s rotation still await the returns of Nathan Eovaldi, Michael Wacha, and Chris Sale — three key veteran starters whose potential contributions have been greatly missed.
Then we have the bullpen. They’ve been the easiest to pinpoint blame considering Boston sits second in blown saves (18) — just one behind the league-leading Tampa Bay Rays. That’s the crystal-clear area in need of improvement for the greater part of the season, no doubt.
However, when taking a deep dive into the hitting splits against AL East opponents, the results may be surprising. As pointed out on Twitter by Boston Sports Info, the Sox offense has been kept quiet against division opponents.
That difference is night and day. The win-loss results aren’t pretty, either: Boston is just 9-18 versus the division, and that includes games against last-place Baltimore, too.
Why is this a concern? It’s pretty simple. The Red Sox currently have 80 games remaining on their schedule, and unlike the Yankees, the playoff odds aren’t nearly as great in their favor. Also, within those 80 games, comes 38 against the Blue Jays, Rays, and Yankees — all of which stand in Boston’s way of securing its October ticket down the stretch.
The importance of these regular-season matchups can’t be overstated, but it’s also worth mentioning that any of those three teams could be playoff opponents, too.
Sustaining bullpen struggles is one thing. Hurdling through a struggling offense with a lineup that features the league’s most elite infield (Rafael Devers, Xander Bogaerts and Trevor Story) is another.
The Red Sox offense gets its latest chance going Thursday night when the Sox welcome the Yankees to Fenway Park for a four-game series.