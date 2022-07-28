These Two Players Feeling More Comfortable Entering Second Year With Patriots

NESN Logo Sign In

It’s a much easier transition into this season for New England Patriots linebacker Matt Judon.

Judon doesn’t have to worry about acclimating to a new team, or learning a new defensive system as he did last year when he made his way in free agency from the Baltimore Ravens to the Patriots.

Now as he begins his second year in Foxboro, the 29-year-old Judon is much more comfortable with his surroundings.

“The biggest thing, I just know the area,” Judon told reporters following Wednesday’s first practice of training camp, per video on Patriots.com. “I know Massachusetts and kind of know how to navigate it easier without GPS. It’s the same thing in the building. I know how to navigate it without asking people for help or where we going to do this? Or how do we do this? And then when I do need help, I know the people to go to. … That’s a big thing. I just feel at home.”

The hurdles that come with adjusting to a new team didn’t slow down Judon completely last year. He tallied a career-high 12.5 sacks, but faded down the stretch — he failed to register a sack in the team’s final four games of the regular season.

Judon explained that the more familiarity he has with the organization might not translate directly into on-field success, but it has allowed him to lend more of a helping hand.

“Actually right now, it’s allowing me to help coach,” Judon said. “The better thing is me to help coach the younger guys because the coaches kind of know how I think now, so we’re kind of on the same page.”