This Bruins Player Ranked No. 1 In NHL Writer’s ‘Style Power Rankings’

NHL players have a reputation for having zero personality, but there are a few who aren’t afraid to express themselves, including a Boston Bruins All-Star.

The Athletic’s Sara Civian published her latest “NHL style power rankings” column Tuesday. Throughout the 2021-22 season, Civian has ranked NHL players based on who had the best “drip” or style. Tuesday’s column was a roundup for the entire season and was charted by The Athletic’s Shayna Goldman to figure out who the the true fashion king of the league was.

You can view the chart and read Civian’s top 10 list here, but for Bruins fans, they’ll be interested in who made No. 1 — David Pastrnak. Not convinced? Simply, take a look at the Pastrnak’s Instagram.

The Bruins right wing took the top spot comfortably, the most No. 1 rankings at three and the most appearances in the rankings with nine.

“He’s never afraid to take a risk, but even his more understated looks have a certain Pastrnak flair to them,” Civian wrote. “His range is simply unmatched among his peers, and he pulls it all off with a confident smile.”

On the possibility of a two-peat, Civian added: “It’ll be a tall task for Pastrnak to follow up all of these killer looks next season — more hockey players are getting creative with their outfits every year — but if anyone is up for a two-peat, it’s him.”