Three Things WWE Needs To Do To Prove It’s All In On Liv Morgan

WWE has a big opportunity to build Liv Morgan into a main-event level star, and it has to start at SummerSlam.

Morgan shocked fans when she cashed in her Money in the Bank briefcase on Ronda Rousey to win the SmackDown Women’s Championship on July 2. The two will have a rematch at SummerSlam on July 30. The build to the match has been fine, with the story painting Morgan as the underdog having to prove she can beat “the baddest woman on the planet.”

The worry, as is often the case with WWE, is the company saw the cash-in and title win at Money in the Bank as the achievement and don’t feel the need to expand upon the moment, because the moment speaks for itself. This philosophy has damaged WWE’s main event scene and showcases its inability to create new stars.

What is apparent in Morgan’s appearances since her title win is she is very popular with the WWE fans, and it’s not hard to see why. Her WWE Network documentary showed her rise from humble origins in Elmwood Park, New Jersey all the way to WWE. She is one of the more likable stars in the company, and at 28 years old, she is at a prime age to be a top babyface for the company.

Whether or not WWE is all in on Morgan will be dependent on these three factors:

Morgan has to beat Rousey clean at SummerSlam

Money in the Bank is a concept that typically works for a heel, due to the idea of winning a title off a champion who has been beaten up during a match. Morgan’s cash-in arguably worked since she was positioned as an underdog to Rousey, who has been billed as a near unbeatable force. This will likely be the story again in Nashville, and Morgan must not only come out the winner but there cannot be any doubt coming out of the match.

WWE, due to the need to fill up five hours of content on Raw and SmackDown, loves to set up rematches — there will be two rematches from Money in the Bank, not including Morgan versus Rousey. This means there’s some shenanigans typically in the form of outside interference. This cannot and should not happen at SummerSlam, if WWE is truly invested in Morgan as a main-event level star. Morgan should win by hitting her finisher and pinning Rousey.