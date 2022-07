NESN Logo Sign In

Tired of Big Papi content yet? Well, we sure aren’t.

David Ortiz stopped by the NESN Fenway studio on Tuesday following his Cooperstown Hall of Fame Induction over the weekend.

Tom Caron and former 2004 World Champion Red Sox teammates Tim Wakefield and Ellis Burks shared heartfelt remarks about their friend.

