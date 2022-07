NESN Logo Sign In

What’s more dangerous than Tom Brady with a football? Tom Brady with flamethrower, clamoring for an invite to your July 4 cookout.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback took to social media Monday, wielding a CGI weapon in an add for FTX.

I?m around if anyone needs me for their 4th of July barbecue. Fire it up @FTX_Official ??? pic.twitter.com/Gd27fcN5fx — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) July 4, 2022

Brady’s social media team have long been the best in the business, and this collaboration with the crypto trading company may be their best.