Tom Brady Has Message For Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase After ‘Madden’ Rating

Tom Brady knows a thing or two about having a less-than-desirable “Madden” rating and doesn’t want Ja’Marr Chase to dwell too much on it.

The Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver is coming off his rookie season that saw him rack up 1,455 yards with 13 touchdowns and 81 receptions. Despite Chase’s numbers last year, which allowed him to edge Mac Jones as the Offensive Rookie of the Year, it wasn’t enough for him to be among the top 10 wideouts in “Madden NFL ’23” ratings.

Chase took exception to the ratings, tweeting that he’ll only use it as “extra motivation.”

Despite Brady’s ratings going up over his 21-year NFL career, even reaching 99, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback gave some advice to Chase.

“Don’t sweat it man. Madden didn’t even put me in the game my second year.”

Don?t sweat it man. Madden didn?t even put me in the game my second year ? @Real10jayy__ https://t.co/je5GbMfFrQ — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) July 18, 2022

One Twitter user pointed out that Brady was just “#12 QB” with no photo during his debut season in 2001 — not his second season — with the New England Patriots.