Tom Brady Reacts To ‘Mean’ Madden Rating From Rookie NFL Season

The initial Madden NFL 23 rating release Monday prompted many wide receivers to react to their numbers regardless if they believed them to be correct or incorrect.

Well, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady couldn’t help but reflect on his own numbers… those which came during Brady’s rookie season with the New England Patriots.

Brady, sitting behind Drew Bledsoe, John Friesz and Michael Bishop on the Madden depth chart, was not even referred to by name as he instead was called “QB No. 12” in the video game.

Brady, at the time, ranked 57 overall, the lowest of the four Patriots quarterbacks. And to make matters even worse that grading was compiled by a 59 strength rating, 50 speed rating and brutally low 41 rating for awareness.

“41 awareness was just unnecessarily mean,” Brady tweeted Monday afternoon.

41 awareness was just unnecessarily mean. https://t.co/o7cXnsICTz — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) July 18, 2022

Safe to say Madden won’t be making that mistake again when the game releases quarterback ratings Friday.