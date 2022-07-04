Trevor Story Crushes Home Run To Give Red Sox Lead Vs. Rays

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox haven’t exactly been crushing the ball as of late, but things could change after what Trevor Story just did to this poor baseball.

Story crushed his 13th of the year, guiding it 395 feet into the Red Sox’s right-field bullpen.

This Story is set in Boston. pic.twitter.com/wmF5lEP0tQ — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 4, 2022

The solo shot gave Boston a 1-0 lead over the Tampa Bay Rays, a good sign for the hopes of a team who has yet to win a series against a divisional opponent. It’s also a good sign for Story, who has historically hit his homers in bunches.

A win on Independence Day would get the Red Sox off to a nice start in their three-game series with the Rays. You can catch all three games on NESN.