Trevor Story Injury: Estimated Timeline After Red Sox Infielder’s Setback

Trevor Story won’t be returning to the Boston Red Sox as quickly as the organization might have previously hoped.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora on Saturday revealed Story has a small hairline fracture in his right wrist. Story, who has been sidelined since July 12 after being hit by a pitch, received the diagnosis after he visited a hand specialist for a second opinion Friday.

Cora indicated Story now will be shut down from swinging the bat for another 10 to 14 days. Cora previously explained how Story was unable to grip a bat properly while suffering from discomfort.

“The treatment doesn’t change,” Cora told reporters, per MassLive’s Chris Cotillo. “It’s kind of like, we treat it the same way we’re doing do right now. Basically, like a strain. The only thing we have to do now is shut him down, swing-wise, for probably a week and a half and then see where we’re at.”

Cora added: “It’s something that’s not a surprise for us because it’s kind of the same thing. The doctor feels like we can keep doing what we?re doing treatment-wise. It’s just like, we have to shut him down for 10 days or whatever it is and see where we?re at.”

Story has not played in 14 straight games entering Sunday’s series finale against the Milwaukee Brewers, which will be No. 15.

“When he starts swinging or whatever, we’ll see how he feels and go from there,” Cora said. “The other stuff, running and all that stuff, he’ll keep doing. But the swing part of it — we were trying to get to where we wanted and he wanted to do the same thing — it wasn’t happening. Now, we’re just going to shut him down.”