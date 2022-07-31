Tyler Reddick Wins Wild NASCAR Race At Indianapolis Motor Speedway

NESN Logo Sign In

After multiple late-race cautions, Tyler Reddick came out with an overtime victory of the Verizon 200 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday.

The Richard Childress Racing driver won his second race in his last five. He had +900 odds on PointsBet heading into the race, meaning a $100 bet on Reddick would have paid out $1,000.

Ross Chastain had finished second, but NASCAR penalized him and relgated him to 27th after using an access road after the first turn on the final restart. Rookies Austin Cindric, Harrison Burton and Todd Gilliland took second, third and fourth, respectively. Bubba Wallace earned a top five finish.

Cup series rookies playing the long game today ? 2nd, 3rd, 4th



GG boys ? @ToddGilliland_ @HBurtonRacing pic.twitter.com/y3oPpMYSOI — Austin Cindric (@AustinCindric) July 31, 2022

Also the restart, Ryan Blaney and his No. 12 Ford took a spin after the first turn.

The IMS race course saw many drivers take spins, and Kevin Harvick was an unfortunate victim of one that took him out of the race, costing him his push for the Cup Series playoffs. Joey Logan, who finished sixth, went five-wide, causing multiple cars to spin and Austin Dillon to get stuck.