Matt Ryan came in clutch for the Boston Celtics.

The 25-year-old forward hit the game-winner in the Celtics’ win over the Milwaukee Bucks and scored 23 points on 6-for-11 shooting. Ryan, who was driving for DoorDash just a year ago, is making as great a case as anyone to make the Celtics roster.

