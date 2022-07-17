Was N’Keal Harry Bill Belichick’s Worst First-Round Pick With Patriots?

NESN Logo Sign In

N’Keal Harry’s very underwhelming tenure in New England came to an end this week when the Patriots traded the wide receiver to the Chicago Bears.

Harry never came close to living up to the label of a first-round pick, which he was tagged with when the Patriots selected him at No. 32 overall in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Drafting Harry that high was a massive whiff by Bill Belichick and the Patriots personnel staff. But this isn’t the first time Belichick has missed the mark on a draft pick in the coveted first round.

Since he took over at the helm of the Patriots in 2000, Belichick has made some terrific choices within the first round, like drafting a soon-to-be Hall of Famer along with two more defensive stalwarts who anchored the team’s defense during the second half of its dynasty. But there’s been picks that have turned out as duds as well. Actually, there’s been plenty of duds.

There’s no arguing that Harry is one of them, but is he the worst player Belichick has ever wasted a first-round pick on while coach and de facto general manager of the Patriots?

Take a look at the 20 players Belichick has drafted in the first round during his time with the Patriots. It’s worth noting that six times the Patriots didn’t make a selection in the top round.

Patriots first-round draft picks since 2000:

Richard Seymour, No. 6 overall in 2001

Daniel Graham, No. 21 overall in 2002

Ty Warren, No. 13 overall in 2003

Vince Wilfork, No. 21 overall in 2004

Ben Watson, No. 32 overall in 2004

Logan Mankins, No. 32 overall in 2005

Laurence Maroney, No. 21 overall in 2006

Brandon Merriweather, No. 24 overall in 2007

Jerod Mayo, No. 10 overall in 2008

Devin McCourty, No. 27 overall in 2010

Nate Solder, No. 17 overall in 2011

Chandler Jones, No. 21 overall in 2012

Dont’a Hightower, No. 25 overall in 2012

Dominque Easley, No. 29 overall in 2014

Malcom Brown, No. 32 overall in 2015

Isaiah Wynn, No. 23 overall in 2018

Sony Michel, No. 31 overall in 2018

N’Keal Harry, No. 32 overall in 2019

Mac Jones, No. 15 overall in 2021

Cole Strange, No. 29 overall in 2022