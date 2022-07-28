Watch Bobby Dalbec Put Red Sox Ahead With Homer Vs. Guardians

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Red Sox third baseman Bobby Dalbec uplifted the lineup Wednesday against the Cleveland Guardians at Fenway Park.

Dalbec took Guardians pitcher Cal Quantrill deep in the sixth inning, for the second time — connecting on a 90 mph cutter to deep center field, driving in two. Cleveland followed with a call to their bullpen, making that the 94th pitch of the night, Quantrill’s last.

BOB DOES THE JOB. pic.twitter.com/dpmp6UjyIY — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 28, 2022

The two-run blast was Dalbec’s 10th of the season and put the Red Sox ahead, giving them their first lead of the night.

