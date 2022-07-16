Watch Bobby Dalbec Put Red Sox Ahead With Solo Home Run Vs. Yankees

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Red Sox first baseman Bobby Dalbec had one of his biggest at-bats of the season against the New York Yankees on Friday.

Dalbec took Aroldis Chapman deep by connecting on an 87 MPH slider in the seventh inning to come through in the clutch, and following the leads of teammates Christian Vázquez and Rafael Devers.

Bobby heard the game was tied… pic.twitter.com/RPdkLcFnzo — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 16, 2022

The homer was Dalbec’s seventh of the season and came in a huge late-inning spot against one of baseball’s hardest-throwing relievers in the game.

