Watch Red Sox Prospect Ceddanne Rafaela Make Insane Leaping Catch

It doesn't get better than this

by

The Boston Red Sox have a surging star in their farm system, as Ceddanne Rafaela continues to make highlight reel plays on a nightly basis.

Rafaela’s most recent gem came Friday night for the Portland Sea Dogs, as he robbed a potential Binghamton Rumble Ponies home run with an insane catch over the centerfield wall.

Rafaela has been superb with the bat and glove this season, belting 16 home runs and 55 RBIs in 70 games between Single-A Greenville and Double-A Portland. The 21-year-old is slashing .309/.351/.938 on the season.

Sox Prospects has Rafaela ranked as the No. 8 overall prospect in the Red Sox system, according to Sox Prospects. He will represent the Red Sox at the 2022 Futures Game in Los Angeles.

More Red Sox:

Red Sox’s Chris Sale Set To Make Major League Return Vs. Rays
NESN 360 cta
Boston Red Sox pitcher Connor Seabold, manager Alex Cora
Previous Article

Connor Seabold, Rafael Devers Exit Red Sox-Yankees With Injuries
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge
Next Article

Friday Night Fenway: NESN, Budweiser Visit Bullpen Kitchen & Tap

Picked For You

Related