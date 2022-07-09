Watch Red Sox Prospect Ceddanne Rafaela Make Insane Leaping Catch

The Boston Red Sox have a surging star in their farm system, as Ceddanne Rafaela continues to make highlight reel plays on a nightly basis.
Rafaela’s most recent gem came Friday night for the Portland Sea Dogs, as he robbed a potential Binghamton Rumble Ponies home run with an insane catch over the centerfield wall.
Sox Prospects has Rafaela ranked as the No. 8 overall prospect in the Red Sox system, according to Sox Prospects. He will represent the Red Sox at the 2022 Futures Game in Los Angeles.