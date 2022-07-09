Watch Red Sox Prospect Ceddanne Rafaela Make Insane Leaping Catch

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox have a surging star in their farm system, as Ceddanne Rafaela continues to make highlight reel plays on a nightly basis.

Rafaela’s most recent gem came Friday night for the Portland Sea Dogs, as he robbed a potential Binghamton Rumble Ponies home run with an insane catch over the centerfield wall.

CEDDANNE RAFAELA STRAIGHT UP ROBBED THE RUMBLE PONIES pic.twitter.com/nhvUKqnipV — Portland Sea Dogs (@PortlandSeaDogs) July 9, 2022 Rafaela has been superb with the bat and glove this season, belting 16 home runs and 55 RBIs in 70 games between Single-A Greenville and Double-A Portland. The 21-year-old is slashing .309/.351/.938 on the season.

Sox Prospects has Rafaela ranked as the No. 8 overall prospect in the Red Sox system, according to Sox Prospects. He will represent the Red Sox at the 2022 Futures Game in Los Angeles.