Watch Red Sox’s Rafael Devers Go Deep To Open Game Vs. Yankees

Devers blasted his 21st home run of 2022

by

Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers delivered his offensive dominance early on Friday night in the Bronx.

Devers got the best of New York Yankees pitcher Jordan Montgomery in the top of the first inning, taking the first pitch he saw, a 94 MPH sinker, to deep right-center for his 21st home run of the season, which gave the Red Sox a quick 2-0 lead.

It was the first game of a third-game set for the Red Sox against another division rival with hopes of regaining ground in the American League.

You can watch the Red Sox face the Yankees live on NESN.

More Red Sox:

Watch Christian Vázquez Tie Game For Red Sox With Solo Home Run
NESN 360 cta
Boston Red Sox second baseman Trevor Story
Previous Article

Red Sox’s Alex Cora Provides Injury Update On Trevor Story
Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Luis Castillo
Next Article

Luis Castillo To Red Sox? Ex-MLB GM Floats Boston As Trade Candidate

Picked For You

Related