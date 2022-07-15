Watch Red Sox’s Rafael Devers Go Deep To Open Game Vs. Yankees

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers delivered his offensive dominance early on Friday night in the Bronx.

Devers got the best of New York Yankees pitcher Jordan Montgomery in the top of the first inning, taking the first pitch he saw, a 94 MPH sinker, to deep right-center for his 21st home run of the season, which gave the Red Sox a quick 2-0 lead.

don't text, watching Raffy's homer on loop. pic.twitter.com/sTYkT07XnC — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 15, 2022

It was the first game of a third-game set for the Red Sox against another division rival with hopes of regaining ground in the American League.

You can watch the Red Sox face the Yankees live on NESN.