Watch Red Sox’s Rafael Devers Swat Another Home Run Vs. Yankees

Well, Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers did it again.

After hitting a two-run home run in the first inning Friday against the New York Yankees, Devers was up to his old tricks in the same spot Saturday.

Like he did the night before, Devers belted the first pitch he saw into the stands. This time the slugging left-hander launched a 384-foot moonshot to right field at Yankee Stadium off of Jameson Taillon to give the Red Sox a 1-0 lead in the opening frame of the contest.

You can watch Devers’ 22nd home run of the season here:

IT'S GONE ?



Devers gives the @RedSox an early lead! pic.twitter.com/x0F91T3PE0 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 16, 2022

Despite missing some time due to back and hamstring tightness, it was the third straight game with a home run for the 25-year-old Devers.