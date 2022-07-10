What Brad Stevens Sees In Newest Celtics Guard Malcolm Brogdon

NESN Logo Sign In

After seemingly being on a hunt for Malcolm Brogdon for years, Boston Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens finally has the talented guard under his roof.

The Celtics officially announced Saturday the trade that brings Brogdon to Boston and sends a 2023 first-round pick and five players, including Daniel Theis and Aaron Nesmith, to the Indiana Pacers.

Stevens let his feelings be known about Brogdon, bestowing nothing but praise on the newest Celtic for what he can do on both ends of the floor.

“We would like to welcome Malcolm and his family to the Celtics,” Stevens said in a press release. “We are very excited about what Malcolm brings both on and off the court. His resume speaks for itself. He is the kind of playmaker, shooter and impact defender that we need in our continued pursuit of Banner 18.”

Brogdon could certainly be the missing piece the Celtics need to push them over the top and win a championship. Last season with the Pacers, Brogdon averaged 19.1 points, 5.9 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game.

The former NBA Rookie of the Year is one of four active players in the NBA to have tallied at least 5,000 points, 1,500 assists and 500 three-pointers in no more than 350 games, according to the Celtics. Brogdon is career 37.6% 3-point shooter, and gives the Celtics a valuable option in an offense that became stagnate and two reliant on the playmaking skills of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown during the NBA Finals.

If Brogdon can continue to produce at a high level with his new team, it will show why Stevens has coveted him for so long.