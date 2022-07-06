What To Know About Brayan Bello As Red Sox Prospect Makes His Debut

NESN Logo Sign In

Brayan Bello’s rapid ascent will hit a crescendo Wednesday night on the mound at Fenway Park.

The 23-year-old pitcher will make his major league debut when he takes the ball for the Red Sox in the final game of a three-game series with the Tampa Bay Rays.

It’s a well-deserved honor for Bello who has made the most of his opportunities since the minor league season was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The right-hander has made 36 appearances since the start of 2021, posting a 17-7 record over three levels. In that time, he’s averaging more than 12 strikeouts per nine innings to go along with a 3.14 ERA. He’s been especially dominant this season, with a 10-4 record and a 2.44 ERA in 15 appearances split between Double-A Portland and Triple-A Worcester.

As for the repertoire, he has fastball velocity in the upper 90s which is the standard for top prospects like himself to go along with a solid slider and a changeup that has gotten, gulp, Pedro Martinez comparisons. If and when he puts it all together and irons out any kinks, he’s a clear big league starter.

What’s especially encouraging is how Bello has been able to adapt to a jump in competition at the Triple-A level. He was toying with Double-A hitters at the time of his promotion, and the organization sounds pleased with how he’s been able to adjust on the fly.

“You know, he doesn’t get away some of the pitches (he did in Double-A),” Red Sox director of player development Brian Abraham told The Athletic. “Maybe he misses outside the zone (but was) getting chases on some of those pitches (at Double-A). So, I think continue to be competitive within the strike zone, especially with his fastball and then his slider as well. ? Continuing to work on shape, movement, all those things, but he’s got three plus-pitches. The added two-seamer has really been a game-changer for him.”

Bello’s ability to have success at multiple levels, thanks in large part to the improvements he continues to make, has started to open eyes across the sport. Fangraphs lead prospect writer Eric Longenhagen recently admitted to an evolving perspective on Bello as the pitcher cracked his top 100 list.