What We Learned About Patriots’ New Offense On Training Camp Day 1

Could the Patriots switch up that setup in the month-plus before their season opener at Miami? Sure. But at this stage, Patricia looks like the clear favorite to fill that important role.

That doesn’t mean he’ll be leading New England’s offense on his own, though. The Patriots are operating without an official offensive (or defensive) coordinator this season, and Jones said it’s been a collaborative effort between Patricia, Belichick and first-year quarterbacks coach Joe Judge.

“I think obviously Coach Belichick has done a great job kind of explaining exactly what we want to do as an offense,” Jones said after practice. “And Matty P’s seen so many different defenses, along with Coach Belichick, so they combine their knowledge of how to attack the defense, and that’s something that’s really stood out to me. They’re great guys — and Coach Judge — and they all bring this different energy to the room when they’re presenting.

“They all are trying to get us to work together, and that’s the most important part, that we’re all on the same page regardless of who’s talking, who’s making the decision on the play and whatnot. It’s always an open conversation, which I love.”

Jones himself also will have a greater say in offensive decisions than he did as a rookie, with Belichick saying this week the second-year QB will “certainly … have input” on how that unit operates.

“At the end of the day, the players play and the coaches coach, and you want to listen to the good coaching you can get from three coaches who all have been head coaches,” Jones said. “They’ve seen a ton — a ton — of football, and that’s what I’m just trying to take in. …

“But I feel like they’re listening to the players. ‘Hey, we kind of like this concept.’ ‘All right, let’s try it.’ And then if they want to put in something else, they explain the ‘why,’ and that’s the important part for me: understanding why we’re doing something. And then from there, as a player, my job is to go execute the plays.”

What will those plays look like? Again, Belichick and his staff won’t want to reveal too much in training camp or the preseason. But this new offense — which Belichick has called “streamlined” — seems to be placing a greater emphasis on pace and speed, both before and after the snap.