What Will Red Sox Legend David Ortiz Remember Most About Boston?

David Ortiz was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday, becoming the 12th member to be inducted as a Boston Red Sox.

Ortiz was the headline member of the 2022 class, being the last to take the stage in Cooperstown. He had plenty of memorable quotes in his 18-plus minute speech, calling back to memories with former Red Sox teammate Dustin Pedroia and former manager Grady Little — but it was his words about Boston that drew perhaps the loudest cheers.

“It’s been almost 20 years since my first day in Boston. We have some incredible memories. When I think about Boston, I definitely think about 2004, 2007 and of course 2013,” Ortiz said. “After the city was shaken by the marathon bombing, I’ve never seen a community bounce back and reunite like Boston.

“When I think about Boston, I also think about the last game I played — standing on the field at Fenway Park. It feels like the whole city… New England, each and every one of you was surrounding me and showing me all of your love. I will always be (from) Boston and I will always be there for you Boston. I love you Boston.”

Despite starting his big-league career as a member of the Minnesota Twins, Ortiz has long considered himself a New Englander — becoming a United States citizen at the John F. Kennedy Library in Boston back in 2008.

Ortiz will return home to be honored by the Red Sox at Fenway Park on Tuesday in a special pre-game ceremony. You catch that ceremony live on NESN starting at 6 p.m. ET.