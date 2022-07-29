What Xander Bogaerts’ Revelation Might Mean For Red Sox At Trade Deadline

NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox, if they wanted to, could cash in some serious chips at the MLB trade deadline. And the crown jewel of such a decision would be shortstop Xander Bogaerts.

Boston is fighting for its playoff life at the moment, and with Bogaerts’ uncertain future, entertaining trade offers for the All-Star shortstop in potentially the final year of his deal is certainly an option for Chaim Bloom and the baseball operations department. Doing so, of course, would not only signal a white flag on the 2022 season, but it could also signify an extended rebuilding process that might take its toll on next season, too.

Which is why Bogaerts’ postgame comments Thursday night are quite interesting, just a few days before the Aug. 2 deadline. Bogaerts told reporters Boston brass informed him they will not be moving Bogaerts before the deadline.

Asked about any direct assurances of that, Bogaerts said “I’m not sure if I can say that, but yes.”

Unsurprisingly, the shortstop believes that’s helped him refocus on the task at hand, which is helping the suddenly stumbling Sox get back into the playoff picture. He did that in a big way Thursday night with the eventual game-winning three-run home run against Cleveland, a team with which the Red Sox are fighting for a wild-card spot.

“I don’t know if I should say that (about the assurance), but I hope I don’t get in trouble. But yeah, much better like that,” he told reporters, per the Boston Herald’s Jason Mastrodonato. “Communication is always huge in everything in life. To get that type of feedback is beneficial, I would say.”

That jibes with what the Red Sox have been saying for some time. If Boston wants Bogaerts — who can opt out after this season and become a free agent — to sign with the team for the long term, trading him isn’t really an option. Bloom came out and basically said as much Thursday morning, telling WEEI “we’re not planning to” trade Bogaerts — or third baseman Rafael Devers. That echoed similar declarations from Sam Kennedy earlier in the week.