What’s Next? Brad Stevens Pinpoints Celtics’ Remaining Need After Moves

The Boston Celtics officially welcomed in two new additions to the team, but it sounds like more moves are to come.

Malcolm Brogdon and Danilo Gallinari spoke at an introductory news conference Tuesday along with president of basketball operations Brad Stevens. The Celtics reportedly want to add another big man to the roster, and Stevens confirmed the report.

“We’re still looking, and we’ll still add at least one more body at whatever we call the five position nowadays,” Stevens told reporters, per NBC Sports Boston.

Aron Baynes was a potential option for Boston, but they reportedly don’t have intentions on signing the former Celtic. They have plenty of in-house options from their Summer League roster, and Stevens explained how he envisions the Celtics style of play next season.

“We’ll continue to look at what adds to our team,” Stevens said. “I think ultimately, though we started big most of last year with Al (Horford) and (Robert Williams), we oftentimes we would play one of them. We’re better set up to play smaller than we were just because of the size of these two guys sitting next to us (Gallinari and Brogdon). We’ve got a lot of options there.”

Gallinari’s 6-foot-10 frame does allow for Boston to play him as a small-ball center in a lineup that chooses to emphasize offense. Luke Kornet re-signed with the Celtics, and Stevens is confident he can play a big role off the bench.

“We’ll probably add one more person who can play in that area, but we really believe in Luke as not only depth to fill out the roster, but also be ready to help us win,” Stevens said. “I think he’s at that stage where he can do that.”