Where CT Sun Stars Rank In ESPN’s Latest Top 25 Player Rankings

With just five weeks left in the WNBA season, ESPN staff redid their player rankings, and Connecticut fans will love to see where the Sun players came in.

They saw fit to update these rankings following the WNBA All-Star Game on Sunday and before play resumed within the league Tuesday. Here’s where the Sun placed on the rankings:

3. Jonquel Jones

Jones comes in at No. 3 in the rankings behind Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart at No. 1 and Las Vegas Aces forward A’ja Wilson at No. 2. The 6-foot-6 forward continues to make an impact on both sides of the court for the Sun. She had an impressive performance in Sunday’s All-Star Game as a starter for Team Stewart with 29 points.

The reigning WNBA MVP is currently averaging 14.6 points per game along with 8.9 rebounds per game. Her versatility and value to the Sun squad still remain evident. One knock on Jones made by ESPN is that she is averaging just 10.9 field goal attempts per game, her lowest in three seasons. If her teammates around her can get her the ball more, especially late in games when the team needs to score, she’ll shine even brighter for the Sun.

12. Brionna Jones

Jones comes in at No. 12 right behind Elena Delle Donne of the Washington Mystics. Her preseason rank by ESPN was No. 19, and she is outdoing what was expected of her. The 2021 WNBA Most Improved Player was the only player named a 2022 All-Star even though she comes off the bench for Connecticut. She recorded 10 points, four rebounds and two assists in the All-Star Game.