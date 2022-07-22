Where Patriots’ Mac Jones Ranks Among Quarterbacks In ‘Madden NFL 23’

NESN Logo Sign In

As New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones enters his second season, his expectations vary greatly.

While some expect the Alabama product to ascend into the MVP conversation, others are not quite as bullish and see a Patriots offense in decline.

The latest edition of the Madden series lands right down the middle. Jones was given a 78 overall in “Madden NFL 23,” which puts him as the 17th-best signal caller in the NFL.

Jones also has ascended as the top quarterback in his well-regarded draft class, beating out Jacksonville Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence (76), Chicago Bears’ Justin Fields (74), New York Jets’ Zach Wilson (73), San Francisco 49ers’ Trey Lance (72) and Houston Texans’ Davis Mills (71).

The top quarterback in the game is a player New England fans might be familiar with, Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Tom Brady, who has a 97 overall.

Backup Patriots quarterbacks were not given glamourous ratings, as expected. Rookie fourth-round pick Bailey Zappe has a 63 rating while Brian Hoyer has a 61.

