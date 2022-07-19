Where Patriots Pass Rushers Rank In Now-Released ‘Madden NFL 23’ Ratings

NESN Logo Sign In

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick opted not to spend draft capital on the linebacker position despite it seeming to be an area of weakness entering the 2022 campaign.

The Patriots, with Dont’a Hightower remaining unsigned and training camp one week away, have plenty of questions at the position behind Matthew Judon. The Patriots coaching staff has expressed how players like Camerone McGrone or Josh Uche could take on a larger role entering the season, but the general public, as depicted by the recently-released “Madden NFL 23” ratings, isn’t exactly convinced.

Judon headlines a rather pedestrian group of Patriots linebackers and pass rushers to receive “Madden NFL 23” ratings Tuesday.

Judon received the highest overall rating (87) among New England’s group behind an elite awareness grade (92). There’s a considerable drop off for the group as Madden graders clearly depict it not to be a strength with a number of middle-of-the-road players.

Ja’Whaun Bentley (80), Deatrich Wise Jr. (78), Josh Uche (74), Henry Anderson (72), Jahlani Tavai (70), Mack Wilson Sr. (70), Raekwon McMillan (69), Harvy Langi (68), Anfernee Jennings (67), Camerone McGrone (65) and Ronnie Perkins (64) sit behind Judon on the list of pass rushers.

The fact McGrone and Perkins, specifically, are virtually unknown doesn’t help them much in this circumstance.

Nevertheless, 14 teams have a higher-ranked pass rusher than Judon.