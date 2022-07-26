These Patriots Realistically Could Land On Future Top NFL Players Rankings

NESN Logo Sign In

Fair or not, many experts don’t believe the New England Patriots have any of the NFL’s best players.

Zero Patriots made the cut in Pro Football Focus’ ranking of the top 60 players entering this season. Pete Prisco of CBS Sports also omitted all rostered New England players in his top 100 rankings. The Patriots fared better in the top 101 rankings from USA TODAY, which placed Devin McCourty at No. 32 overall. Neither ESPN nor NFL Network had published their respective rankings as of Tuesday afternoon, but it wouldn’t be a surprise if the Patriots come up empty on those lists, too.

And sure, you could argue that some Patriots deserved inclusion, but results are what they are. Still, that got us thinking: Which Patriots players could land on similar rankings within the next few years?

Here are our picks:

Mac Jones, QB

An obvious choice. Quarterbacks always get preferential treatment in these kinds of lists, so Jones only needs to become reasonably above average to have a decent shot. A total of 12 quarterbacks made it onto USA Today’s top 101 rankings, with Derek Carr landing at No. 98. It’s entirely possible that Jones is at that level by this time next year, especially when you consider he was PFF’s 12th-ranked QB in 2021. (Jones earned the No. 18 spot on The Athletic’s recent NFL quarterback rankings.)

And the preseason hype for Jones already is in full swing, with Bill Belichick on Tuesday saying the sophomore quarterback made a “dramatic improvement” over the offseason.

Kyle Dugger, S

Dugger’s teammates already talk about him like he’s a rising star, and those who watch the 2020 second-round pick closely know how good he can be. Dugger oozes game-breaking talent, and you already could make the case he’s a better all-around player than the more-celebrated Jamal Adams. If Dugger takes another development leap in 2022, particularly in pass coverage, we could be talking about one of the NFL’s top safeties and an easy inclusion in top 100 rankings.