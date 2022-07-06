Why Cam Neely Remains Confident Patrice Bergeron Will Return To Bruins

NESN Logo Sign In

All eyes are on Patrice Bergeron as Bruins fans await his decision regarding his future in Boston.

If you ask team president Cam Neely, though, he’s confident Bergeron will return for a 19th NHL season.

Neely, along with general manager Don Sweeney, is in Montreal for the 2022 NHL Entry Draft that begins Thursday night. Naturally, Neely was asked Wednesday if he had any intel about what’s going on in Bergeron’s mind as he contemplates his future.

“He went through the elbow procedure for a reason, I think,” Neely told reporters, per the team. “The captain is on track for training camp, provided he signs a contract.”

Bergeron revealed he underwent surgery on his elbow that has a 10-12 week recovery timeline, which would be well before the 2022-23 NHL season starts.

“I’m starting to feel a little bit more confident that he’s leaning in the direction we want him to lean into,” Neely said, per the Bruins. “As I told him a while ago, ‘Once it’s over, it’s over.’ Believe me. You want to play again at some point. But I also said that not many athletes get to choose when they hang ’em up. There’s something to be said for that.”

Neely knows all too well what it’s like to not end a career on your own terms, as he retired from the Bruins in 1996 at the age of 31 due to nagging knee injuries.