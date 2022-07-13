Why Celtics’ Matt Ryan Got Emotional After Hitting Game-Winning Shot

NESN Logo Sign In

It has been a long journey for Boston Celtics forward Matt Ryan in his chase to accomplish his NBA dreams.

It is Ryan’s unconventional path to trying to secure a roster spot in the league which made his game-winning 3-pointer with just under a second remaining in a Summer League contest against the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday that much more gratifying.

Speaking with reporters following the contest, Ryan, who finished the game with 23 points on an impressive 6-for-11 shooting from beyond the arc, was overcome with emotion while thinking about how far he has come.

“It’s pretty emotional,” Ryan said while holding back tears, per the Celtics. “It’s just been a crazy 11 months. I was home for a year and a half. I don’t know if you guys heard my story but I was driving Door Dash a year ago. To be here, to be a part of the Boston Celtics, it’s special.”

.@Matt_Ryan04 got emotional reflecting on his journey to the NBA pic.twitter.com/WFIxzPJ9Qp — Boston Celtics (@celtics) July 12, 2022

Ryan, a 6-foot-7, 215-pound forward, went undrafted out of Tennessee-Chattanooga in 2020. He signed on with the Denver Nuggets in 2021 and last only a couple of weeks before getting waived, having never seen any game action in the NBA.

The 25-year-old Ryan then joined the Celtics on a two-way contract in February of this past season. Ryan played mostly for the Maine Celtics of the G-League.