Why Malcolm Brogdon Believes He’s Joining Celtics At ‘Perfect Time’

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics had a clear plan headed into free agency: Add bench scoring a deepen the rotation to maximize the impact of the players already on their championship-caliber roster.

Just under two weeks later, it appears as though the Celtics accomplished that goal with the additions of Malcolm Brogdon and Danilo Gallinari, and according to Brogdon, they did so at the perfect time.

“I’m in my prime. I’m 29 years old,” Brogdon said Tuesday at his introductory press conference, per video provided by NBC Sports Boston. “I experienced winning at a high level in Milwaukee my first three years. I went to Indiana and had a solid season and then sort of two rough seasons.

“So this is everything I’ve wanted, to be able to get back to this level, to compete with guys who want to win a championship and who are all in and want to sacrifice to win. It’s very fortuitous for me to be here. I think it’s the perfect time for me.”

The former Rookie of the Year is expected to slot in as the Celtics’ sixth man, sharing the majority of Boston’s ball-handling duties with Marcus Smart. While Boston does have a number of ways to continue to add, the arrival of Brogdon has slowed down their search, as the Celtics front office is hoping his defensive-minded approach and ability to create for others will allow him to fit in well early on. As Brogdon said himself, this move came at the perfect time for all.