Why Many Patriots Are Wearing ‘Q-Tip’ Helmets In Training Camp

FOXBORO, Mass. — Attend a New England Patriots practice in the next few weeks, and you’ll notice dozens of players sporting some unusual headgear.

They’re called Guardian Caps, and they’re the latest NFL initiative aimed at reducing head injuries. But Josh Uche had a different name for them.

“We look like Q-tips, almost,” the Patriots linebacker said Wednesday after the Patriots’ first training camp practice.

That’s an apt description.

The caps, made of soft-shelled protective padding, are attached to the tops of players’ normal helmets with velcro straps connected to the facemask. Occasionally seen in NFL camps at lower levels of football in recent years, the league now is mandating all offensive linemen, tight ends and front-seven defenders — the positions that experience the most direct head contact on a play-by-play basis — wear them in every practice from the start of training camp through the second preseason game.

Uche acknowledged the coverings look a tad unusual, but he said his didn’t hinder him on the field.