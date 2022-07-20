Why Xander Bogaerts Stuck Around After Exiting 2022 MLB All-Star Game

NESN Logo Sign In

Xander Bogaerts really soaked up the All-Star Game experience Tuesday night despite it being the Boston Red Sox shortstop’s fourth trip to Major League Baseball’s Midsummer Classic.

Bogaerts, who entered the game in the fourth inning, struck out in his only plate appearance. He exited after the sixth inning but stuck around at Dodger Stadium until the end of the contest, which the American League won 3-2 thanks to home runs from Giancarlo Stanton and Byron Buxton.

The Boston Globe’s Pete Abraham after the game shed light on why Bogaerts stayed, even though players oftentimes head for the exit upon being removed by the manager.

“Xander Bogaerts came out of the game after the sixth inning,” Abraham tweeted. “Many of the players leave the stadium and head for home once they exit the game but he stuck around. Said he wanted to get to know some players and spend time with Benintendi.”

Andrew Benintendi, now with the Kansas City Royals, spent five seasons in Boston (2016-20), during which he won a World Series title alongside Bogaerts (2018). This marked the former Red Sox outfielder’s first All-Star appearance. It’s unsurprising the two caught up this week in Los Angeles.

It’s perhaps more notable that Bogaerts wanted to chat with other players across the league, a move that speaks to the 29-year-old’s growing status as an MLB superstar while also raising questions as to whether anyone tried to recruit him ahead of his potential free agency this offseason.