Why Yankees Reportedly Won’t Continue Trade Pursuit Of Andrew Benintendi

It seems the New York Yankees are considering their upcoming trips to Toronto as they kick the tires on potential trade candidates.

The Yankees had been reported to be interested in Kansas City Royals outfielder Andrew Benintendi ahead of Major League Baseball’s Aug. 2 trade deadline. But New York now seems to be ending its pursuit given that Benintendi reportedly is unvaccinated, as reported Thursday by the New York Post’s Jon Heyman.

“Yankees are unlikely to continue pursuit of Andrew Benintendi since he is unvaccinated,” Heyman tweeted, referencing how the Yankees still have six regular-season games left in Toronto with the potential for a postseason matchup against the Blue Jays.

Benintendi recently was named an MLB All-Star after an impressive start to the season. He’s playing on the final year of his contract with the opportunity to become a free agent after the season. Benintendi’s Royals sit in second-to-last place in the American League with all factors indicating why a trade for both parties would make sense.

The 28-year-old, a former outfielder for the Boston Red Sox, likely won’t be landing with the first-place Yankees.