Will Patriots Get Worse Before Better? Breaking Down ESPN Future Ranking

The Patriots might still have Bill Belichick calling the shots, but it’s quite clear this is a new era for New England.

ESPN on Wednesday released its annual future power rankings, an exercise that tries to “project which NFL franchises are in the best shape for the next three seasons (2022 to 2024).” To do so, the worldwide leader’s “panel of experts” rates each team on its quarterback situation, roster, drafting, front office and coaching.

There’s no need to build anticipation: New England ranks 13th on the list, and the primary reasons for the ranking are easily found in the ESPN.com article. The Patriots’ average score of 81.3 puts them on the low end of a “B,” which ESPN defines as (very good), a few ticks above an “average” C.

While the ratings certainly are arbitrary, that does feel about right for a Patriots team that’s in the middle of a transition. What that transition ultimately becomes depends on how Mac Jones can progress, how Bill Belichick can fight off Father Time and how a new-look coaching staff can help ensure both of those things are more likely to happen.

One thing is clear, though: The Patriots become farther and farther removed from the glory days with every year that passes. Here’s where they’ve ranked in the last five years leading up to this summer.

2021: 8th

2020: 13th

2019: 2nd

2018: 2nd

2017: 1st

The line of demarcation is clear and unsurprising: The Patriots’ “fall” began when Tom Brady left for Tampa Bay. Quarterback play is the biggest key to success in the NFL, and the uncertainty entering 2020 sent them down the list. The rebound that came with drafting Mac Jones is clear based on the jump ahead of 21.