Will Red Sox Trade Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers? Sam Kennedy Weighs In

The Major League Baseball trade deadline is a week away and the Red Sox have quite a few holes to address.

Boston could benefit from some bullpen, outfield and maybe even first base help as it fights for a spot in the American League Wild Card. The Red Sox are 2 1/2 games out of the third wild card spot and just snapped a five-game losing streak Monday night.

There have been a lot of questions about whether the Red Sox will be buyers or sellers at the Aug. 2 deadline and there’s even more speculation regarding the future of Rafael Devers and Xander Bogaerts.

Bogaerts can opt out of his deal at the end of the season and test free agency. There haven’t been in-season talks about an extension with the All-Star shortstop.

Devers, meanwhile, also is due for an extension but he is under control through next year.

There’s no doubt the duo could bring in a nice haul for Boston, but it doesn’t sound like trading away the fan favorites are in the Red Sox’s plan.

“There have been no discussions or commentary internally or externally about moves related to the trade deadline involving Xander or Raffy,” Red Sox president and CEO Sam Kennedy said during his appearance on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show” on Tuesday. “We’re focused on getting back in this and winning.”