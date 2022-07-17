WNBA MVP Candidates: 5 Players Deserving Of The Honor At This Point

Now that the WNBA All-Star weekend is done and the regular season is almost over, let’s check what players could take home the MVP trophy.
Breanna Stewart – Seattle Storm
Stewart is putting up some impressive numbers this season, making a big impact for the Storm. Heading into Sunday’s contest against the Indiana Fever, the 6-foot-4 forward is leading the league in points per game at 20.9. She’s averaging 1.9 steals per game, good for second across the WNBA. The 27-year-old is leading her team in rebounds per game with 7.1. She captained one of the All-Star teams alongside her teammate Sue Bird July 10.
Kelsey Plum – Las Vegas Aces
Plum is coming off an All-Star Game MVP title, after scoring 30 points along with three rebounds and two assists in a winning effort for A’ja Wilson’s squad. The guard sits in second across the league in points per game at 20.3, only behind Stewart. Plum is also averaging 5.5 assists per game. She has seen significant improvement over her five years in the league, and this is evident on the court and on the stat sheet.
A’ja Wilson – Las Vegas Aces
The 6-foot-4 forward leads the league in rebounds averaging 10.0. She is shooting 49.9% from the field this season so far. Her impact on both sides of the court is evident, and every time she plays she shows off her versatility. The South Carolina alum is averaging a significant 2.1 blocks per game, good for second throughout the league behind Seattle’s Ezi Magbegor (2.5). Wilson captained the opposing team to Team Stewart in the All-Star Game alongside Sylvia Fowles and came out on top 134-112.
Sabrina Ionescu – New York Liberty
Ionescu has been making history all throughout her career and especially this season. One notable moment was when the guard became the first in the league to record a 30-point triple-double, finishing the game on July 6 with 31 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists. She sits in second across the WNBA in assists at 6.3, only behind Washington Mystics’ guard Natasha Cloud (7.2). She is also averaging 7.2 rebounds per game, good for 10th in the league, standing at just 5-foot-11.
Candace Parker – Chicago Sky
At 36, in her 15th year in the WNBA, the level Parker is still competing at is impressive. She sits in fourth across the league in rebounds at 8.8 trailing Wilson, Fowles (9.9) and reigning MVP of the Connecticut Sun Jonquel Jones (9.0). She participated in what may have been her last All-Star Game last week, but no decision has formally been made by the forward. If it is her last year, what better way to head out than with a MVP title and possibly a Championship also as the Sky sit in first place across the league at 19-6.