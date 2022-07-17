WNBA MVP Candidates: 5 Players Deserving Of The Honor At This Point

NESN Logo Sign In

Now that the WNBA All-Star weekend is done and the regular season is almost over, let’s check what players could take home the MVP trophy.

Breanna Stewart – Seattle Storm

Stewart is putting up some impressive numbers this season, making a big impact for the Storm. Heading into Sunday’s contest against the Indiana Fever, the 6-foot-4 forward is leading the league in points per game at 20.9. She’s averaging 1.9 steals per game, good for second across the WNBA. The 27-year-old is leading her team in rebounds per game with 7.1. She captained one of the All-Star teams alongside her teammate Sue Bird July 10.

Kelsey Plum – Las Vegas Aces

Plum is coming off an All-Star Game MVP title, after scoring 30 points along with three rebounds and two assists in a winning effort for A’ja Wilson’s squad. The guard sits in second across the league in points per game at 20.3, only behind Stewart. Plum is also averaging 5.5 assists per game. She has seen significant improvement over her five years in the league, and this is evident on the court and on the stat sheet.

A’ja Wilson – Las Vegas Aces

The 6-foot-4 forward leads the league in rebounds averaging 10.0. She is shooting 49.9% from the field this season so far. Her impact on both sides of the court is evident, and every time she plays she shows off her versatility. The South Carolina alum is averaging a significant 2.1 blocks per game, good for second throughout the league behind Seattle’s Ezi Magbegor (2.5). Wilson captained the opposing team to Team Stewart in the All-Star Game alongside Sylvia Fowles and came out on top 134-112.