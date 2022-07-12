WooSox Drop Funny Tweet Before Chris Sale’s Season Debut With Red Sox

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox officially reinstated Chris Sale from the 60-day injured list Tuesday, paving the way for the left-hander to make his 2022 season debut against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field.

After the roster move, the Red Sox’s Triple-A affiliate in Worcester marked the occasion with a pretty funny tweet.

“Congrats to this young man, a bright future ahead!,” the WooSox tweeted, along with a graphic featuring Sale that reads “Called Up!”

Congrats to this young man, a bright future ahead! pic.twitter.com/zt0pkqKu16 — Worcester Red Sox (@WooSox) July 12, 2022

The WooSox typically congratulate players when they’re promoted to the majors, but this obviously is a unique instance in that Sale is a seasoned veteran who’s long dominated at the highest level.

Sale, a seven-time Major League Baseball All-Star, entered Tuesday with 321 regular-season appearances (241 starts) under his belt. He’s been limited to just 34 starts since the beginning of the 2019 season, though, due to various injuries, including a fractured ribcage suffered before spring training.

Sale had an eventful rehab assignment, as he was caught on camera destroying a TV in the tunnel after pitching for Worcester at Polar Park last week. But the Red Sox certainly need him as they look to close out the first half on a positive note, first against the Rays in St. Petersburg and then against the New York Yankees in the Bronx this weekend.