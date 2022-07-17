Big Wreck Takes Out Multiple Cars After Start Of NASCAR Ambetter 301

Four drivers saw their days end

LOUDON, N.H. — The Ambetter 301 saw action in its early stages as multiple cars were taken out in a wreck.

Petty GMS Motorsports driver Ty Dillon was fighting for position and hit Kaulig Racing’s Justin Haley on Lap 5. Dillon lost control and his No. 42 Chevrolet collided with Alex Bowman’s No. 48 Chevrolet and Josh Bilicki’s No. 77 Chevy

Dillon, Bowman, Bilicki and Live Fast Motorsports’ BJ McLeod all saw their days end at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Sunday marks the fourth time in the last four races Dillon did not finish a race. For Bowman, it was his third DNF in his last his four races.

