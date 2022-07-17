Big Wreck Takes Out Multiple Cars After Start Of NASCAR Ambetter 301

NESN Logo Sign In

LOUDON, N.H. — The Ambetter 301 saw action in its early stages as multiple cars were taken out in a wreck.

Petty GMS Motorsports driver Ty Dillon was fighting for position and hit Kaulig Racing’s Justin Haley on Lap 5. Dillon lost control and his No. 42 Chevrolet collided with Alex Bowman’s No. 48 Chevrolet and Josh Bilicki’s No. 77 Chevy

"He's looking for a ride and he drives like an idiot."



Alex Bowman's radio communication was addressed to Ty Dillon after a crash takes both of them out early at @NHMS. #NASCAR



? : @USA_Network pic.twitter.com/kJEVPeBGKJ — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) July 17, 2022

Dillon, Bowman, Bilicki and Live Fast Motorsports’ BJ McLeod all saw their days end at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Sunday marks the fourth time in the last four races Dillon did not finish a race. For Bowman, it was his third DNF in his last his four races.