Xander Bogaerts Would Love To Keep Red Sox Together As Deadline Approaches

Xander Bogaerts wants to keep the band together.

The Red Sox shortstop revealed Boston told him he would not be traded at next week’s Major League Baseball trade deadline and hopes the same for his teammates. But Bogaerts also knows that decision isn’t up to him.

“We know the guys in there, we’ve been through a lot this year,” Bogaerts told Jahmai Webster after the Red Sox’s 4-2 win over the Cleveland Guardians on Thursday night. “We went through a lot in the beginning. We’ve been going through a lot now. We’ve had our good times, we’ve had our bad times. I feel in the end it’s a really special group. Everyone wants to stay together. No one wants to separate, so those decisions aren’t up to us.

“The only way we can kind of help that a little bit is if we continue to win games. Right now, every game matters.”

While it sounds as if Bogaerts, who had the go-ahead home run for the Red Sox in the win, will stay put, Boston could benefit from making a move or two at the Aug. 2 deadline.

Bogaerts and the rest of the Red Sox return to action Friday night when they welcome the Milwaukee Brewers to town. First pitch from Fenway Park is set for 7:10 p.m. ET, and you can catch all the action beginning at 5:30 p.m. on NESN.