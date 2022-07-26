Yankees Pull Top Prospects From Game, Spark Blockbuster Trade Speculation

NESN Logo Sign In

It sure feels like Yankees general manager Brian Cashman and the rest of New York’s front office are working on something big.

The Yankees, who enter Tuesday with the best record in Major League Baseball, ignited blockbuster trade speculation with their handling of three top up-and-comers Sunday. A pair of top-six prospects, outfielder Jasson Dominguez and catcher Trey Sweeney, were pulled from their High-A game after six innings, as pointed out by NJ.com’s Randy Miller. Catcher Josh Beaux also was scratched from his scheduled appearance with the Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders.

Those lineup tweaks came eight days before MLB’s trade deadline, which makes it very reasonable to think the Bronx Bombers have something in the works.

Who could the Yankees be on the verge of acquiring? It was reported over the weekend that New York is a “serious contender” to land Andrew Benintendi, who would help the club address its outfield depth need and has the makeup to thrive at Yankee Stadium. The Yankees reportedly also have shown interest in Cincinnati Reds right-hander Luis Castillo, who would make New York’s already great pitching staff even better.

And then there’s the crown jewel of the available players pool: Juan Soto. The Yankees don’t appear to be the frontrunner to land the 23-year-old phenom, but c’mon, would it surprise anyone if New York pulled off a mega-trade to bring the two-time All-Star to the Bronx?

The boatload of rumors over the past month makes it tough to imagine New York is going to stand pat in the lead-up to Aug. 2. The rich probably are going to get even richer, which would make the juggernaut Yankees all the more vaunted the rest of the way.