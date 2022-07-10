Yankees Reportedly Having Trade Talks Involving Struggling Slugger

NESN Logo Sign In

The Yankees traded a haul of prospects to acquire Joey Gallo at last year’s Major League Baseball trade deadline, but it seems his tenure in New York might not last much longer.

Gallo, who has been one of the few lowlights in New York this season, has been involved in trade discussions, according to The New York Post’s Dan Martin and Jon Heyman.

The Yankees, as expressed by The New York Post, aren’t desperate to do anything before the deadline given their first-place standing in the American League, but they are talking about dealing Gallo. New York reportedly is kicking the tires on fellow outfielder Andrew Benintendi, too. Benintendi, a former member of the Boston Red Sox, is on an expiring contract with the Kansas City Royals.

Gallo, like Benintendi, also is set to become a free agent this offseason. The 28-year-old has continued to strike out at a noteworthy clip since his arrival in New York, something that perhaps might have been predictable. He’s hit .166 this season with 92 strikeouts in 205 at-bats.

The New York Post revealed that the San Diego Padres and Texas Rangers, Gallo’s former team, are thought to be among the potential suitors.

The Yankees will close out their four-game series against the Red Sox at Fenway Park on Sunday. New York currently is 5 1/2 games up on the Houston Astros in the American League and 15 games ahead of Boston in the AL East.