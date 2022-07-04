Yankees Trade Rumors Heating Up; What Chatter Means For Red Sox

NESN Logo Sign In

Despite a comfortable cushion atop the MLB standings, the New York Yankees don’t appear content to stand pat.

The best team in baseball is still looking to add, according to multiple reports, and the most obvious area in need of improvement is the outfield. Joey Gallo and Aaron Hicks are essentially the only drags on an offense that’s driven in 403 runs through 80 games.

Gallo has been atrocious, taking the “three true outcomes” philosophy of home runs, walks and strikeouts to its cynical limit and transforming into a one-true-outcome hitter — as in, strikeouts and basically nothing else. The up-and-down Hicks, for whom hopes were high for a bounce-back campaign, has been supplanted not only in the lineup, but even in center field by Aaron Judge.

If New York is able to bulk up, things would get even tougher for the Boston Red Sox, who are stuck 13 1/2 games back in the AL East standings despite a strong June.

Here are some names that have circulated in connection with the first-place Yankees.

Andrew Benintendi, Royals

There’s a reason the ex-Red Sox outfielder keeps coming up in Yankees rumors. It’s because he makes the most sense. He’s a left-handed batter, which the righty-heavy New York lineup needs; his contract is up at the end of the season; and unlike some others on this list, he’s actually hitting. Although he’s short on power, his .308 batting average and .374 on-base percentage have made him a productive hitter for the struggling Royals.

Ramon Laureano, A’s

Everyone is available in Oakland, which is why Laureano’s name comes up regarding any team in need of an outfielder. His offensive numbers pale in comparison to some of the other names being floated, but he has the added benefit of being able to play center. His price tag might be a tad cheaper, too, with the A’s expected to continue the fire sale they began last winter.