2022 MLB Trade Deadline Takeaways: Red Sox Take Active Approach

The 2022 Major League Baseball trade deadline has officially come to a close, with the Boston Red Sox taking an active and progressive approach at the same time.

The Red Sox entered Tuesday’s deadline at the bottom of the American League East division, yet still had a chance to contend in the AL Wild Card race. Many wondered how Boston would approach the trade market following a month of July where they went 8-19. Would Boston go with a buyer approach or sell amid a struggling season with various expiring contracts accompanying a team of veterans?

Prior to Tuesday, Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom clarified the intentions of the front office despite a season full of struggles across the board. “We’re trying to make the postseason,” Bloom said — a goal well within reach if Boston manages to build enough momentum to stay in the hunt.

With the Red Sox three games behind the AL Wild Card race-leading Toronto Blue Jays, here are a trio of takeaways from Tuesday?s trade deadline:

1. Chaim Bloom acknowledges the first base issue

Both defensively and offensively, the Red Sox have struggled this season when it comes to consistency in production at first base. Nevertheless, Bloom’s most notable deal of the deadline addressed that with the acquisition of Eric Hosmer from the San Diego Padres on Tuesday.

Hosmer — a household name in terms of big league first basemen — might not be the same hitter he once was in his heyday, however, he remains one of the best defenders available at the position. In 90 games played this season, Hosmer is hitting .272 with eight home runs and 40 RBIs.

He’s a veteran, left-handed bat that will give manager Alex Cora convenient lineup flexibility to possibly platoon him with right-hander Bobby Dalbec, depending on the pitching matchup.