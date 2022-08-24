49ers’ Kyle Shanahan Calls ‘Any Scenario’ Possible With Jimmy Garoppolo

NESN Logo Sign In

The San Francisco 49ers and disgruntled quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo have yet to reach a resolution.

On Tuesday, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke with the media during a post-practice presser. Shanahan touched base following the team’s final practice ahead of their preseason matchup against the Houston Texans — providing the latest when asked about Garoppolo.

“I think any scenario is possible,” Shanahan said. “I communicate with Jimmy all the time. He looks the same as he always has. He always throws it really good. So, he looks the exact same.”

Garoppolo’s dissatisfaction has been evident all preseason.

The 49ers currently have both Garoppolo and 22-year-old quarterback Trey Lance on the roster. Lance, selected third overall in the 2021 NFL Draft and acquired in exchange for four draft picks, made two starts in six games last season — completing 41-of-71 attempts (57.7%) while throwing for 603 yards with five touchdowns and two interceptions.

Earlier in August, Garoppolo elected to cut contact with the 49ers coaching staff, reportedly refusing to return text messages and phone calls to their confusion.

The 30-year-old veteran has spent the last five seasons in San Francisco and is set to earn $24.2 million this season. However, if Garoppolo would like to seek a new setting, San Francisco’s front office would have to find the “right situation” as previously said by 49ers general manager John Lynch. Or the eight-year veteran could wait and explore the market when his contract reaches its end in 2023.