Aaron Boone Jokes About Rafael Devers’ Great Success Against Yankees

Rafael Devers seems to be at his best any time the Red Sox square off with the Yankees.

Devers, who entered Sunday night slumping, turned in another great game against New York under the bright lights at Fenway Park. Boston’s third baseman went 2-for-4 — only his second multi-hit performance of the month — with a blistering two-run home run in the Red Sox’s 3-0 win. Devers also provided a web gem in the fifth inning to keep Boston’s shutout intact.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone has grown accustomed to seeing Devers dazzle on the diamond, no matter how the two-time All-Star and the Red Sox are trending at the time.

“(Boone) always says that he plays like Brooks Robinson against the Yankees,? Cora told reporters Sunday, per MassLive. “He always says that. When (Boone) hears people say (Devers) struggles defensively, he’s like, ‘Not against us.’ He’s really good. He worked hard in the offseason on his pre-pitch and first step. You see the results. It’s always good to see him play defense like that.”

Unfortunately for Boone and the Yankees, they haven’t seen the last of Devers this season. Boston and New York are scheduled to meet six times in September and a playoff matchup between the longtime rivals still is on the table.