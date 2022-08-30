AFC Scout Casts Pessimistic Outlook On Patriots For 2022 NFL Season

NESN Logo Sign In

The Patriots won’t have the benefit of a star-studded roster in the 2022 NFL season, but they do have one thing going for them in the upcoming campaign.

Bill Belichick still is at the helm in New England and the future Hall of Fame coach’s presence alone in Foxboro should inspire some optimism about the 2022 Patriots. But in order for Mac Jones and company to reach the playoffs for the second consecutive season, one NFL scout member believes Belichick will need to be at his best.

“If this Patriots team makes the playoffs, this will be one of Bill Belichick’s best coaching jobs,” the anonymous scot told ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Belichick effectively has seen it all across nearly 50 years of working at the professional football level, but this season will be a bit different for the Patriots coach and his staff. New England doesn’t have an official offensive coordinator in place, and it seems like Belichick, offensive line coach Matt Patricia and quarterbacks coach Joe Judge all will have a hand in running the offense. This unorthodox setup could be problematic for any starting quarterback, let alone a 23-year-old entering his second NFL season.

Even oddsmakers aren’t very bullish about Belichick pulling all the right strings and leading the Patriots to a successful season. Ten coaches have shorter odds than Belichick at DraftKings Sportsbook to win Coach of the Year this season.