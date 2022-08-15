Alex Cora Believes Rafael Devers Can Carry Red Sox Offense To Success

NESN Logo Sign In

It wasn’t a long stretch, but Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers’ recent cold streak showed he was human. Or is he?

Just when talk started to pick up regarding the collective struggles of Devers, Xander Bogaerts and J.D. Martinez, Boston’s top star put together an all around performance that reminded the baseball world why he is so special.

Devers went 2-for-4 with a home run in Sunday night’s Red Sox win over the rival New York Yankees, leading Boston to a 3-0 shutout victory both in the field and at the plate.

Smooth and easy for Rafael Devers. pic.twitter.com/W8AO2CMre2 — Red Sox (@RedSox) August 15, 2022

Mama, there goes that man! pic.twitter.com/IhsP1ATOP6 — Red Sox (@RedSox) August 15, 2022

Red Sox manager Alex Cora spoke about Devers’ importance to the club following the game.

“He understands his swing,” Cora said. “And he mentioned it (saying), ‘I’m close. I’m just missing my pitch. It’s just one adjustment.’ And they talked about it last night (hitting coach Peter Fatse) and the group … with Raffy. He went out there early, you guys saw him. Whatever they did, it seems like he was on time and that’s the most important thing. He can get hot like that and he can carry the offense for a few days and sometimes weeks. That was a good start.”