Alex Cora Explains How Vital Matt Barnes Is For Red Sox To ‘Make It’

NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox were in danger of losing their lead against the Rays, but Matt Barnes came through for Boston on Friday night.

Tampa Bay scored four runs off reliever Ryan Brasier in the top of the eighth inning, cutting Boston’s lead from 9-4 to 9-8. Barnes was called upon by Red Sox manager Alex Cora, and he shut down the Rays, striking out two batters. Garrett Whitlock earned his sixth save of the season to preserve the win for the Red Sox.

While the offense was the story of the night, Barnes’ performance since returning from the injured list on Aug. 4 has been a bright spot for Boston’s bullpen.

“He’s been huge, he’s been good,” Cora told reporters on Barnes’ run of play, per team-provided audio. “The fastball is back, which is very important. There was a breaking ball against the (Atlanta) Braves. We had a guy, 0-2, and he went for the punch out, twice, and ended up walking. And I think it was (Michael) Harris, who hit a double, but seems like he can get ahead now with a breaking ball. He can put them away.

“He threw some good ones to (Francisco) Mejia. He threw some good ones to Ji-Man Choi, striking him out. And that one with two strikes is the one he has been missing, he missed toward the end of last season. A lot of work from a lot of people — trainers and player development. And I’m glad he’s throwing the ball well. We talked about it halfway through the season, for us to really make it — although it looks difficult — he has to be a part of it. And so far, he’s doing an outstanding job for us.”

The Red Sox will likely welcome back second baseman Trevor Story as Boston hopes to make a run at the American League Wild Card in the final stretch of the season.